Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises 'Samajwadi Meal' at Rs 10 and special canteens, provision stores for poor

Lucknow: After promising free electricity, laptops, pension to women and jobs, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has come up with a new announcement.

The SP chief has said that if voted to power subsidized meals would be provided in the state. The party has promised to start Samajwadi Thali at Rs 10 in the state on the tunes of Amma Tiffin started by late Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu. Akhilesh Yadav, who was in western UP on Saturday, said that special Samajwadi Canteens and Provision Stores would be opened for poor and petty workers where they would get things at cheap rates. Akhilesh was addressing a joint press conference with ally Jayant Choudhury of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

In another announcement, the SP chief said that one the lines of MNREGA, he would bring Urban Employment Guarantee Act in UP. This act would ensure employment to the people who come to urban areas for work. Akhilesh has already promised 22 lakh jobs in the IT sector for the youths of UP and said he will fill 11 lakh vacant government posts if voted to power. Addressing to the problem of farmers in west UP and especially the cane growers, both Akhilesh and Jayant said that all cane dues would be cleared in 15 days after assuming power. Besides minimum support price (MSP) would be announced for each agricultural produce.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP government is making workers and farmers a hapless lot. It left workers in a lurch during the lockdown and could not provide medicine or treatment when they needed it most. He said that if voted to power every household would be provided 300 units of electricity free and old pension scheme is to be restored.

SP chief said that his alliance with RLD and others is aimed at serving the interest of farmers, youths and workers. He accused BJP government of terming farmers as terrorist and crushing them. Akhilesh said that if voted to power a memorial would be constructed for the farmers who laid their lives during the farm movement. On BJP accusing SP candidates of having criminal charges, Akhilesh said that first they should tell how many cases are pending against CM and Dy CM.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:08 PM IST