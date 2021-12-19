Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi govt of phone tapping, misuse of central agencies

Lucknow: A day after Income Tax raids on his close aides, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Yogi Government of snooping.

The SP chief on Sunday said that his telephone calls are being tapped and it is being done at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He blamed this after IT raids on few of his political affiliates on Saturday. Yadav said that his phone is being listened to by none other but CM Yogi himself. Besides him, the phones of few of the senior leaders of Samajwadi Party are also being tapped. Every evening, CM Yogi listens to these phone calls. The SP chief accused that before UP assembly polls, the ruling BJP has been misusing central agencies.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, IT sleuths had raided premises of SP leader and spokesperson Rajiv Rai, another leader Manoj Yadav and former personal assistant to Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav. On Sunday, SP spokesperson Rajiv Rai claimed that IT officials found nothing from his residence and only Rs 17500 cash was recovered.

Irked over these raids, Akhilesh Yadav said that CM Yogi and other BJP leaders are frightened with Samajwadi Party and have conceded defeat in the coming assembly polls. This is the reason behind using central agencies to harass SP leaders. Accusing few of the IAS officers in the Yogi government of being vindictive against Samajwadi leaders Akhilesh said that they are doing such things to please their bosses. He said that these officials would go after the change of government in UP and then the bulldozer will move towards them. SP chief said that the people of UP have decided for a change this time.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP too is toeing the lines of Congress in using the central agencies to suppress its opponents. The BJP has been working on the same script that Congress has handed it over. He said that besides I-T, the BJP would soon come with raids from CBI and ED also. He questioned as to why the BJP government is shielding Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and why he is not resigning.

He said that BJP is not trustworthy at all and one can see what they did with ally Nishad Party. SP chief said that promises made with Nishad community were not kept and BJP deceived them.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:09 PM IST