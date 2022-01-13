Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Who is Dharam Singh Saini? 3rd BJP minister to quit

Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday resigned from the BJP, becoming the ninth MLA to break off ties with the saffron party just days ahead of the state assembly polls.

This is the third minister-resignation within a span of a few days in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Nine UP BJP MLAs have resigned from the BJP so far ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022.

On Wednesday, Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from his position and cited neglect of farmers, Dalits and the unemployment in the state as reasons behind his exit. Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the BJP earlier this week



Who is Dharam Singh Saini?

Dharam Singh Saini is the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration.

Saini, earlier with the BSP, had joined the BJP in 2016 with former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya. Dharam Singh Saini is said to be a close aide of Maurya.

Dr Saini has been a MLA for three straight terms. During the 14th and 15th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh he represented the Sarsawa assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh. During the 15th Legislative Assembly, he was also a minister.

Dr Dharam Singh Saini was born in village Sona in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He attained B.A.M.S degree and is a practicing Ayurveda physician.



Elections for the 403-seater Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. The voting will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST