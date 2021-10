Ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has entered into an alliance.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:08 PM IST