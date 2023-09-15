Uttar Pradesh: 4- Toilet Seat Installation Without Partitions In Amethi Sparks Outrage, Video Goes Viral

Four toilet seats in a public toilet were installed side by side without partition in Union Minister Smriti Irani's parliamentary constituency of Amethi. The video of the toilets went viral on social media with Congress expressing amusement over the situation.

The incident is reported to be from Katehti village in the Jagdishpur block of Amethi, where a substantial sum of money was allocated for the construction of this public toilet. Despite being built for the convenience of villagers, this public toilet remains locked, and all five seats inside are caked with dirt, rendering it non-functional.

Watch the video below

Uttar Pradesh Congress took to Twitter, targeting Amethi MP Irani and questioning why this peculiar public toilet should not be declared the "8th wonder of the world." The party demanded accountability, asking whether the contractor, officials, or the minister herself were responsible for this.

In response, District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Shrikant Yadav said that the public toilet in question was now outdated. A new public toilet has been constructed elsewhere in the village.

Orders were issued to remove the toilet seats from the old facility, but this was not executed as planned, DPRO Yadav said. An investigation will be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding this peculiar situation, he added.

