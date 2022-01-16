e-Paper Get App

Advertisement

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3 held with 28 kg explosive material in Banda allegedly to be used in assembly polls

According to SHO of Chilla Police Station Narendra Pratap Singh, the explosive material was to be used during the assembly polls.
PTI
Three people were on Sunday arrested with 28 kg of explosive material from Chilla area here, police said.

According to SHO of Chilla Police Station Narendra Pratap Singh, the explosive material was to be used during the assembly polls.

Zakir Hussain, Hamid, and Shahid were arrested during routine vehicle checking and the explosive material along with 196 fuses were seized from them.

