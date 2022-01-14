Chhindwara: One killed, four injured in boiler explosion, probe ordered

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and four others suffered serious injuries after a boiler exploded at a Gurukul on Friday morning.

The Gurukul is situated on Parasia road, wherein more 600 students study.

The injured, all women, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

According to reports, a Hyderabad based engineer Yoddhajeet, 50, had gifted a boiler to Asharam Gurukul, two years ago. As the boiler was not working, he reached the Gurukul on Friday morning to fix the technical glitches. While Yoddhajeet Singh was repairing, the boiler exploded.

The police said that Yoddhajeet sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The injured have been identified as Urmila Karate, 45, Nita Sahu, 28, Maya Sisodiya, 45 and Shashi Daheriya. All four injured are employed with the Gurukul, sources said.

