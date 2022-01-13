Madhya Pradesh: Four tests covid positive in Barwani, 12 in Gandhwani

Barwani/ Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Four people from Barwani tested positive of Covid-19 here on Thursday. Those who tested positive are aged between 24 and 51 years and are from Segwal, Thikri, Sendhwa and Barwani.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singhare informed that the test report of 790 came negative. So far, as many 8,499 people from Barwani have tested positive and 8,291 of them got discharged after they recovered, while 175 died. At present, as many as 33 people are undergoing treatment either at Covid-care centre or at their homes, CMHO Dr Singhare said.

12 positive cases have been reported in Gandhwani so far. Around seven people working in Sagar Cement Factory from nearby Karaundiya village have reported positive, one in Tongaon and two positive cases have been reported from local Gandhwani.

According to the health department, the infectious patients have been home quarantined after health examination. Dr Puran Singh and Dr HC Arya said that these patients are neither countering any serious symptoms nor are they facing difficulty in breathing, so they do not need immediate oxygen supply. The health department team has been keeping an eye on the patients in home isolation, they added.

Despite facing a terrible situation in the first and second wave of pandemic, people were seen roaming without masks flouting all corona guidelines. The health department officials said that people will have to bear the consequences of a possible third wave if things continue to be like this.

