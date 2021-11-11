Uttar Pradesh 2022 polls: Akhilesh Yadav hints at more alliances in future; PSPL's Shivpal ready to merge with SP

Lucknow: As elections, drawing near Uttar Pradesh might witness more electoral alliances in the days to come. After forging alliance with few smaller parties, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted at more such tie-ups in the near future.

Meanwhile the head of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) and former minister Shivpal Yadav has intended to merge with SP if the later was given respect.

While addressing a convention of fishermen at Muzaffarnagar on Thursday Akhilesh Yadav said that ever since his party forged an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the people of east UP have closed their doors for ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). He said that it would happen in west UP also as there could be more such alliances in this part of the state in the days to come. He said that few possible alliances with smaller parties have been almost finalized and will be done very soon. SP chief said that if voted to power the Samajwadi government would conduct caste-based census and backwards will get their rights.

He said that fishermen have been deceived by BJP even after giving their full support to it. He said that if BJP remains in power it would deprive fishermen of their rights. Reminding people of the miseries they have been facing in Yogi’s regime, Akhilesh said farmers income decreased and inflation has gone up. He said people must remember the rates of diesel and petrol in 2014 & 2017, which is now selling for more than Rs 100 per liture. He said that BJP government wants to handover agriculture land to industrialists friends and that is why farm bills were brought. Akhilesh said that SP would continue to oppose these black agri laws. Lambasting UP government on law and order situation in the state, SP Chief said that cops have been killing innocent people. Even the home district of CM is not safe where cops killed a trader inside hotel room.

He said that BJP is only taking credits of the works that were initiated by Samajwadi government in the past. All the foundation laying and inaugurations by this government are not of their works but of the projects started by Samajwadi government. Akhilesh that spreading hate among people is the only task BJP can do and they have been doing so since long.

Shivpal Ready To Merge With SP

The PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav has indicated that he is ready to merge with Samajwadi Party. While addressing party workers, Shivpal said that if the leaders and workers of PSPL are being given due respect, he is ready for a merge with SP. He said that the first priority of his party is to have an electoral alliance with Samajwadi party and if the later wished, there could be a merger. It may be mentioned that Shivpal Yadav, a family member of Akhilesh Yadav, was a senior minister in the former Samajwadi Party government but parted ways over the leadership issue. Later on, he had floated his own party in 2018 and fielded candidates in the 2019 parliament elections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:50 PM IST