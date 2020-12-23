Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in gas leakage at IFFCO plant; 14 critical

Lucknow: Two officials working at an Ammonia plant at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Prayagraj's Phulpur lost their lives and 18 employees are critical following an Ammonia gas leak on Tuesday night.

All affected people were rushed to the hospital. Assistant Manager (Urea) VP Singh, and Deputy Manager (offsite) Abhay Nandan Kumar died during treatment.

According to IFFCO officials, the leakage took place around 10:15 pm on Tuesday night at the PF-1 unit.

“The leakage has been stopped,” Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The company released its probe report Wednesday evening calling the leakage an accident. “Palanjar of high-pressure Ammonia pump broke down which led to the gas leak. Two officials have died and 10 employees are being treated at the factory hospital. The rest of the patients are admitted to Lucknow and Prayagraj hospital.”

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened at the plant. Earlier in April 2019, four workers fainted following an alleged ammonia gas leak and had to undergo treatment.

The industry is located near Varanasi and comprises of two state-of-art ammonia and urea manufacturing complexes which got commissioned in the years 1981 and 1997 respectively.