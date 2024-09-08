 Uttar Pradesh: 2 Hectare Land Linked To Pervez Musharraf Auctioned For ₹1.38 Crore
Enemy properties in India refer to assets left behind by Pakistani nationals and are managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

BISWAJEET BANERJEE
article-image
Pakistan's former military dictator and President General Pervez Musharraf | File

A two-hectare parcel of land, classified as "enemy property" and reportedly connected to Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, was auctioned in Baghpat district for Rs 1.38 crore, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Located in Kotana village within Baraut tehsil, the land was declared enemy property in 2010. 

Pervez Musharraf, who passed away in 2023, was born in pre-Partition Delhi and later became Pakistan's military chief before seizing power in a 1999 coup. His family has historical ties to Kotana village, with his grandfather having lived there, according to Baraut’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amar Verma.

"Though Musharraf was born in Delhi and never visited this place, his family had joint ownership of land here. His uncle Humayun lived in the village for a long time, while his parents, Syed Musharrafuddin and Zarin Begum, never resided in Kotana," Verma said.

The property includes a house where Humayun lived before India's Independence. The auction, which concluded late Thursday evening, saw the land, initially valued at Rs 39.06 lakh, sell for over Rs 1.38 crore. Proceeds from the sale will be deposited with the MHA.

Baghpat’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pankaj Verma clarified that the land is listed under the name "Nuru" in official records. 

"There is no documented link between Nuru and Pervez Musharraf. Nuru is recorded as a resident who left for Pakistan in 1965," Verma explained. 

The auctioned land, situated roughly eight kilometers from Baraut tehsil, is classified as non-residential, and the sale adhered to all relevant government regulations.

