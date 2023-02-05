Pervez Musharraf passes away: Math wizard, studying with Indian Army officers; former Pakistan president's academic journey

Pervez Musharraf |

Pervez Musharraf, one of the most renowned political figures in Pakistan who served as the tenth president of Pakistan and four-star army general of the Pakistan army, breath his last in a Dubai hospital on February 5, 2023.

The former President, who was undergoing treatment for a disease, had been staying in Dubai since 2016 while facing treason charges for suspending the constitution.

Musharraf's bright academic career

Before being a part of the higher echelons of Pakistan's political and military establishment, Musharraf was known for his academic achievements.

Born in Delhi, Musharraf who was the second of three children was excellent in Mathematics while developing an interest in Economics later.

Musharraf's father's diplomatic deputation also led him to move to Turkey for a while, where he learned to speak Turkish and played sports as a student.

Moving back to Pakistan from Turkey also led to the former President's academic life coming full circle as he attended Karachi's St Patrick's School followed by Forman Christian College University in Lahore.

Musharraf's tryst with Pakistan's military

Musharraf's adult life began with him enrolling in Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul wherein he shared rooms with former Pakistan Air Force and Navy officers. In 1964, Musharraf graduated with a Bachelor's degree in his class of 29th PMA.

Musharraf went on to study Political Science at the National Defence University (NDU) before assuming the role of assistant professor of war studies at the Command and Staff College and then assistant professor of Political Science at NDU.

The time when Musharraf shared a classroom with Indian Army officers

After serving his role as a Brigade Commander, Musharraf studied at the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in Britain during 1990–91.

Interestingly, Musharraf's classmates were members of the Indian Army cohort at the institute. His course-mates included Major-generals B. S. Malik and Ashok Mehta of the Indian Army, and Ali Kuli Khan of the Pakistan Army.

It was said that the former General was extremely good at his studies in comparison with his classmates, which included his Indian and Pakistani counterparts.

Musharraf submitted his Master's degree thesis "Impact of Arms Race in the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent", which earned him praise from Commandant General Sir Antony Walker, who regarded the former President as one of his finest students.

Musharraf's body will now be flown back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan on a special flight after his family submitted an application to do so, according to local media reports.

