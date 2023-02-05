Who was Pervez Musharraf? All you need to know about the India-born former Pakistan President who passed away in Dubai

Who was Pervez Musharraf? | Twitter

Pervez Musharraf, former chief of Army Staff and President of Pakistan, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Dubai after succumbing to a prolonged illness. He was 79 and was reportedly suffering multi-organ failure.

Who was Pervez Musharraf?

Musharraf was the 10th president of Pakistan after the successful military coup in 1999. He was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi. The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947.

It was in 1964 that Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army and served as a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta. He was later posted as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) in 1998 and was the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

Pervez Musharraf wife and family

Pervez Musharraf married Begum Sehba Musharraf in 1968 and the couple has two children, daughter Ayla Raza and son CA Bilal.

Musharraf used social media to share his words and opinions. His Twitter profile is a bunch of thoughts and inspiring quotes written and put forth by him.

ٌ یاد رکھیں ذہنیت کو طاقت اور جبر کے ذریعے تبدیل نہیں کیا جا سکتا۔ کوئی خیال کبھی کسی پر زبردستی نہیں ڈالا جا سکتا۔ ٌ - پرویز مشرف - سابق صدرِ پاکستان pic.twitter.com/fU5FCfzh5W — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) March 31, 2022

Musharraf had been living in Dubai since 2016 and was on a medical procedure in the UAE for the last eight years.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the former president wanted to return to Pakistan as soon as possible. However, there is no confirmation if his body will be brought back to Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)