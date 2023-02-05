Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79 in Dubai

Pakistan's former military dictator and President General Pervez Musharraf |

Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) passed away after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday, at the age of 79, reported Pakistan's Geo News. He was suffering from multi-organ failure. There is no confirmation if his body will be brought back to Pakistan.

Musharraf, who had been in Dubai since March 2016, was receiving amyloidosis therapy. It is an uncommon condition that manifests when amyloid, an aberrant protein, accumulates in your organs and obstructs their normal function.

Family statement about illness on June 10

His family had issued a statement on Twitter on June 10 and had said that the former army chief is at a stage where, “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said.

Accused of treason

Musharraf, 79, was accused of treason in 2014 after being prosecuted for suspending the Constitution in 2007 due to the declaration of an extra-constitutional emergency.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was listed as a wanted person in connection with the deaths of Benazir Bhutto and a preacher at the Red Mosque.



