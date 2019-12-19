'Personnel vendetta of some people against me': Pervez Musharraf from hospital bed

On Thursday, a video of Pakistan's ailing former dictator is doing rounds on social media in which Pervez Musharraf can be seen saying that the death sentence given to him by a court in a treason case is based on a "personnel vendetta".

It was Pervez Musharraf's first reaction to Tuesday's court verdict, which had already been denounced by the country's powerful military. In the video, Musharraf said "there is no example of such a decision in which neither the defendant and nor his lawyer was given permission to say something in his defense." He said the court that held his trial in intervals from 2014 to 2019 rejected his request to record a statement in Dubai, where he has been living since 2016, when he left the country to receive medical treatment.