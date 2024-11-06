Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur

Representational Image

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder case of journalist Dilip Saini, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Anurag Tiwari and Alok Tiwari were arrested on Tuesday.

About The Arrest

As per police, the main accused Anurag Tiwari was shot in the leg in police retaliatory firing, while the second accused Alok Tiwari surrendered. The encounter took place near the Thana Malwa area.

Vijay Shankar Mishra Fatehpur district's Additional, Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "During checking, two persons were seen coming from the front in a car. When the police team tried to stop them and signalled them, they tried to turn back."

When the police team surrounded and stopped them, the driver opened fire on the police team on the signal of the person sitting in the car, in self-defence and retaliatory firing, one person got shot in the leg, the police said.

Further police said that during interrogation, his name was revealed to be Anurag Tiwari. During interrogation, it was said that he was the wanted accused in the murder of the journalist.

A knife, pistol, cartridges, a car, and Rs 4200 cash used in the murder were recovered, police said.

Officials revealed that both criminals were already involved in many serious cases.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)