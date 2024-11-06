 Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur

The accused identified as Anurag Tiwari and Alok Tiwari were arrested on Tuesday. As per police, the main accused Anurag Tiwari was shot in the leg in police retaliatory firing, while the second accused Alok Tiwari surrendered. The encounter took place near the Thana Malwa area.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder case of journalist Dilip Saini, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Anurag Tiwari and Alok Tiwari were arrested on Tuesday.

About The Arrest

As per police, the main accused Anurag Tiwari was shot in the leg in police retaliatory firing, while the second accused Alok Tiwari surrendered. The encounter took place near the Thana Malwa area.

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of Public Offer Subscribed
Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of Public Offer Subscribed
'They’ve Killed The BEST Service': Mumbai Man Waits 20 Minutes For A Bus At Andheri Bus Stop; Complains Of Overcrowding & Infrequent Trips
'They’ve Killed The BEST Service': Mumbai Man Waits 20 Minutes For A Bus At Andheri Bus Stop; Complains Of Overcrowding & Infrequent Trips
Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge
Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge
Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 237 Lecturer Positions From Tomorrow
Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 237 Lecturer Positions From Tomorrow
Read Also
Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Middle-Aged Man, Wife Held For Molesting Minor; Man Kills Self After Wife...
article-image

Vijay Shankar Mishra Fatehpur district's Additional, Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "During checking, two persons were seen coming from the front in a car. When the police team tried to stop them and signalled them, they tried to turn back."

When the police team surrounded and stopped them, the driver opened fire on the police team on the signal of the person sitting in the car, in self-defence and retaliatory firing, one person got shot in the leg, the police said.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down On Organised Crime, Arrests Over 7,000 Criminals In 7 Yrs
article-image

Further police said that during interrogation, his name was revealed to be Anurag Tiwari. During interrogation, it was said that he was the wanted accused in the murder of the journalist.

A knife, pistol, cartridges, a car, and Rs 4200 cash used in the murder were recovered, police said.

Officials revealed that both criminals were already involved in many serious cases.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested In Journalist Dilip Saini Murder Case In Fatehpur

Delhi Police Crime Branch Solves Broad Daylight Murder Case In Khajuri Khas Within 24 Hours, Accused...

Delhi Police Crime Branch Solves Broad Daylight Murder Case In Khajuri Khas Within 24 Hours, Accused...

'Will Discuss Khalistani Terrorism By Trudeau With Trump': News Anchor Reads Out Fake Statement Of...

'Will Discuss Khalistani Terrorism By Trudeau With Trump': News Anchor Reads Out Fake Statement Of...

God Spared My Life For A Reason To A Star Is Born – Elon: 10 Things Donald Trump Said In Victory...

God Spared My Life For A Reason To A Star Is Born – Elon: 10 Things Donald Trump Said In Victory...

INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024;...

INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024;...