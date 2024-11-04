Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Middle-Aged Man, Wife Held For Molesting Minor; Man Kills Self After Wife Leaves Home With Daughter; Teen Girl Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances & More | Representational Image

Middle-Aged Man, Wife Held For Molesting Minor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged man and his wife were arrested on Sunday on charges of molesting a 16-year-old girl. The sexual harassment was to an extent that the girl had dropped out of school. According to police, the wife of accused helped him in the crime. According to Sukhi Sewaniya police station TI Rambabu Choudhary, 16-year-old girl studies at a private school.

She would often walk to school. She stated in police complaint that a middle-aged man molested her in her house in December 2023. She alleged that during this, the wife of the man held her hands and gave approval to her husband to commit the obscene act.

The duo repeated the act in July this year. Petrified, the girl dropped out of the school. In her statements to the police, she said that the accused also used to stalk her on the way to the school. Recently, when the girl’s sister came home on Diwali, she discovered that the girl had not been going to the school. After she counselled the girl, the sexual offence came to light, and the police arrested the accused duo on Sunday.

Man Kills Self After Wife Leaves Home With Daughter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly died by suicide in Eintkhedi of the city, days after his wife left the home with their daughter following an altercation on Karva Chauth, the police reported on Sunday. Eintkhedi police station TI Durjan Singh said that the man was identified as Amaan Singh Meena, 38, a private company employee.

He was addicted to alcohol, owing to which frequent disputes used to take place between him and his wife. On Karva Chauth too, he returned home drunk and an argument took place between him and his wife. Irked over this, his wife left the house with one of their daughters aged two-and-a-half years. Meena then slid into depression and his neighbours found him hanging at his house on Sunday morning. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and said they did not recover any suicide note from the scene.

Teen Girl Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage girl residing in a village near Misrod died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, the police said. According to the police, the doctors reported that traces of poison have been found in her body, but her kin are oblivious about her consuming any such substance. Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said the girl was identified as Kavita Bhilala, 13, a resident of Pipaliya village.

According to her kin, she complained of vomiting on Sunday noon, after which her kin rushed her to Hamidia hospital. Hours later, she died and the police were informed. The doctors told the police that traces of poison were found in her body. The Misrod police have questioned her parents and other family members, who said they have no clue about her consuming poison. TI Bhadoria said a probe into the incident was on.

29-Yr-Old Mills Owner Found Dead In Motel Room

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old flour mills owner died on Sunday at a motel lounge in Ratibad where he had partied with his friends till Saturday late night. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma said the man who was found dead was Sumit Kabulashi (29), a resident of Kamla Nagar. He owned a flour mills in Mandideep industrial area. The preliminary investigation revealed that one of his friends was about to get married.

The group held a bachelors’ party at a motel in Ratibad. After questioning his friends, the police came to know that the group comprised 15 friends including Sumit. They partied till 2.30 am on Sunday and then went to sleep in separate rooms. Sumit had shared room with his friend Ankit. When Ankit got up at 7 am on Sunday, he tried to wake up Sumit. When Sumit did not move, he was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. According to police, the exact reason behind his death will be known after post-mortem report is received.