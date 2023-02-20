Uttar Pradesh: 10 injured as 35 vehicles pile up due to fog on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | ANI

Due to heavy fog on Sunday, as many as 35 vehicles piled up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leaving nine injured in the incident. A truck driver sustained serious injuries in the incident.

As soon as the Ghaziabad Police learned about the incident, they dispatched a squad and started a rescue effort.

The pile-up led to a long snarl on the expressway.

Ghaziabad's additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha told TOI that the pile-up started when a motorist abruptly applied the brakes, despite the fact that traffic was moving slowly at the moment.

Low visibility amid fog

He added that visibility on the expressway had dropped to about 50 metres due to a thick fog cover around 8 am.

Traffic movement on the Meerut to Ghaziabad carriageway was resumed partially after the police lined up the damaged vehicles on one side of the road.

However, all the damaged vehicles were towed away eventually, and traffic movement normalised on the stretch.

No complaint has been filed in the matter so far.

