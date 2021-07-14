'Useless statements': Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya slams states over COVID-19 vaccine shortage reports

Nearly a week after taking oath as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya slammed states for flagging low covid-19 vaccine stocks. He alleged states are making "useless statements" and creating "panic among the people."

In a series of tweets posted in Hindi, Mansukh Mandaviya accused states of "mismanagement". He said they had been informed of available supplies in advance but had failed to plan accordingly.

"Regarding availability of vaccines, I have received information from letters of various state governments and leaders. This situation can be better understood by an actual analysis of the facts. Useless statements are being made only to create panic among the people," he tweeted.

"The centre informed the states on June 19... about how many doses of the vaccine would be available in July. After this, on June 27 and July 13, states were informed about availability of vaccines every day for the first and second fortnights of July," he wrote.