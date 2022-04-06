'Use CUET scores alone for admission in all UG programs': UGC again writes to Central Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again written to vice-chancellors of all central universities and colleges to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students in undergraduate programmes except for some activity-oriented programs such as performing arts.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had last week said that CUET scores, and not class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. Central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Meanwhile, the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for admission to undergraduate programmes commenced from today (April 6).

The candidates who want to apply for CUET can do so on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

The application process for the CUET for undergraduate courses in central universities began from April 2. The agency had said that the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to any central university across the country.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:48 PM IST