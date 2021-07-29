US Special Ops Command leadership visits India

New Delhi: The Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D Clarke, called on the Army Chief General MM Naravane and met Indian defense and US embassy officials.

The US embassy here said that the meetings are part of a routine visit through multiple countries in Asia.

“General Richard D Clarke, Commander United States Special Operations Command USSOCOM called on General MM Naravane COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest,” the Army said in a tweet and said that the his visit will enhance defence cooperation and military ties between the two nations.

The visit of General Clarke comes close on the heels of the two day visit of the US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. General Clarke is on a three day visit to India.

Prior to assuming command of USSOCOM on March 29, 2019, General Clarke served as Director for Strategic Plans and Policy (J5), Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, DC.

Clarke began the trip honoring India’s fallen service members by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. “We are proud to recognize the efforts of all those who’ve fought and defended India,” Clarke said. “Laying this wreath reminds us of what our respective countries have given to protect our ways of life. We thank India’s service members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and we appreciate the work of all those who protect India today.”

After the ceremony, Clarke met Indian defense officials. They discussed ways India and the US can continue working together to improve defense partnerships and grow interoperability.

“Our partnership with India is vital in the Indo-Pacific, and our teamwork helps provide security throughout the region,” Clarke said. “Whether we’re training together in exercises, or cooperating in many other areas, our relationship with India is strong and continues to grow. I want to thank the Indian defense team for their leadership, friendship, and commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.''

