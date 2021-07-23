US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken to visit India on July 27 & 28: MEA

United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will visit India on July 27 and July 28, said Ministry of External Affairs in Friday. This is Secretary Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as U.S. Secretary of State.





He will meet the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 28.





Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership.





"Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further", MEA said in a statement.





"Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN", it added.