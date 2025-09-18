 US Revokes, Denies Visas Of Indian Business Executives Linked To Fentanyl Trafficking
US Revokes, Denies Visas Of Indian Business Executives Linked To Fentanyl Trafficking

The embassy's actions, implemented under sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, extend beyond the individuals directly involved to include their close family members, who may also face travel restrictions to the United States.

Rahul M
Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has taken decisive action against business executives and corporate leaders involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors, revoking existing visas and denying new applications as part of the Trump Administration's comprehensive strategy to protect Americans from dangerous synthetic narcotics.

The embassy's actions, implemented under sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, extend beyond the individuals directly involved to include their close family members, who may also face travel restrictions to the United States. Additionally, executives associated with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors will be subject to heightened scrutiny during future visa application processes.

"The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking," stated Chargé d'affaires Jorgan Andrews. "Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States."

The embassy emphasised that halting the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals represents a top priority for US policy. Officials expressed gratitude for the close cooperation received from the Government of India in addressing this shared transnational challenge, noting that only through collaborative efforts can both nations effectively combat the threat and protect their citizens from illicit drugs.

These visa actions align with broader Trump Administration initiatives, including executive orders designed to secure borders, dismantle drug trafficking organisations, and demand reforms from source countries where illicit drugs and precursor chemicals originate before entering the United States.

The embassy concluded by reaffirming the commitment of both nations to building a safer, healthier, and stronger future for America and India through continued cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

