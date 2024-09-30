 US Embassy Announces Opening Of Additional 250,000 Visa Appointments In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS Embassy Announces Opening Of Additional 250,000 Visa Appointments In India

US Embassy Announces Opening Of Additional 250,000 Visa Appointments In India

The US Embassy has formally made the announcement from its official handle on social media platform X.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation |

The United States embassy in India has announced that it has opened additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers. These include skilled workers, tourists and students. The fresh announcement is likely to help visa-seekers to appear for interviews in timely manner.

The US embassy has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. In its post, US mission said that it has already 'surpassed nonimmigrant visa applications for second consecutive year.

As reported by the news agency ANI, six million Indians already hold nonimmigrant US visa and the US mission issues thousands daily.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I'm proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand," said Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India recently.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day By India
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day By India
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Sept 30 To Oct 6)
Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Sept 30 To Oct 6)
Read Also
'If Donald Trump Is Not Elected, Then This Will Be Country's Last Election,' Says Tech Billionaire...
article-image

Record number of Indians to the US

There are high chances that current calendar year would see record number of Indians travelling to the US. Last year 17.6 lakh Indians went to US. This year, 15.5 lakh Indians have traveled to the US in first eight months alone. It is expected that this year's figure will match or surpass last year's in September.

“India-US relations have never been better and people to people ties represent that. In Jan-Aug 2024, India has emerged as the second largest overseas source market of international visitors to the US,” said Jonathan M Heimer minister counsellor for commercial affairs in the US Embassy, Delhi. He was quoted by The Times of India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Security Breach? Video Shows Motorcyclist With Long Stick Keeping Pace With Rahul...

Rahul Gandhi Security Breach? Video Shows Motorcyclist With Long Stick Keeping Pace With Rahul...

'Get A Life!' Congress REACTS After Amit Shah Criticises Mallikarjun Kharge Over His Remarks Against...

'Get A Life!' Congress REACTS After Amit Shah Criticises Mallikarjun Kharge Over His Remarks Against...

Video: 20 Injured As Bus Driver Loses Control, Rams Into Vehicle On Bangalore-Mysore Highway In...

Video: 20 Injured As Bus Driver Loses Control, Rams Into Vehicle On Bangalore-Mysore Highway In...

US Embassy Announces Opening Of Additional 250,000 Visa Appointments In India

US Embassy Announces Opening Of Additional 250,000 Visa Appointments In India

Kerala Lottery Result: September 30, 2024 - Win Win W-789 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 30, 2024 - Win Win W-789 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals...