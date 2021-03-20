US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses 'human rights' in India

After holding wide-ranging talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday said that he had a conversation with Indian ministers about human rights of minorities in India. When mediapersons asked him, if he had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "violations of human rights especially against Muslim minorities in the northeast", General Austin said, "I did not have an opportunity to talk with him about that. I did have a conversation with other members of the cabinet on this issue."

Llyod added that the US values India’s partnership. “I think partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions. And certainly we feel comfortable doing that. And you can have those discussions in a very meaningful way and make progress," he added.