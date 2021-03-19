PM Modi meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, says 'committed to our strategic partnership'

PM Modi "outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties. He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden," said a statement from the PMO.

Meanwhile, Austin reiterated the U.S. Government’s continued commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries. "He expressed US’s strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the statement added.

Earlier, Austin tweeted a video and said he was thrilled to be in India. "The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," he tweeted.