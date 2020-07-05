UPSEE 2020: AKTU postpones UP State Entrance exams 2020 to September 20

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Saturday postponed the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) which was scheduled to be held on August 2, 2020. The entrance examination will now be held on September 20, 2020, reads the official notification from the varsity.

This is the second time the exam has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10.

The decision to postpone the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) was taken after Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank postponed JEE, NEET examination.

UPSEE is conducted for admission to all the Technical Institutions and Colleges affiliated to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. Admissions in some of the courses to the other Universities in Uttar Pradesh are also done through UPSEE.

The candidates will receive the admit card for the examination two weeks before the exam.

Over 1.6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Last year, a total of 1,38,280 candidates had applied.