UPSC invites applications from women candidates for NDA, naval academy entrance exam: All you need to know

For the first time ever, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday said it has opened applications from women candidates for the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy.

This comes after the Supreme Court's on Wednesday refused to accept the Centre's request to allow women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA from next year, saying it doesn't want women to be denied their right. The induction of women cannot be posted by one year, it said.

The Centre had told the top court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA will be out by May next year.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay.

It said the needful should be done by the defence department in collaboration with the UPSC.

Meanwhile, while allowing women to apply for the NDA and naval academy exam, the UPSC said: "In compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s interim direction permitting the women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 by its order dated 18/08/2021 in WP (C). No.1416/2020 filed by Kush KalraVs. UoI& Others, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to open the online portal of application on its website (upsconline.nic.in) for this Examination to enable the unmarried women candidates ONLY by issuing a corrigendum to the Notice No. 10/2021-NDA-II, which was published on 09/06/2021."

The application window will remain open for women candidates from September 24 to October 8 (till 6 PM), said the statement issued by the UPSC.

No application will be accepted beyond the prescribed last date/time, i.e., 08.10.2021 (till 6 PM) or through any mode other than the aforesaid online mode, it said.

"Women candidates are not required to pay fee for their application for this examination," the statement added.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 06:02 PM IST