UPPSC PCS 2020 final results: Delhi's Sanchita tops; Lucknow's Shivakashi Dixit second

Lucknow: Sanchita of Delhi has topped the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examinations 2020 while Shivakashi Dixit of Lucknow and Mohita Rawat Palwal (Haryana) were second and third among top ten successful candidates.

Releasing results on Monday, a UPPSC spokesperson said that 476 candidates were selected after the final interviews held between April 1 and 8 against 487 posts of PCS officers. Results can be seen on the commission's website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

About 845 candidates who had passed the written tests were called for the interviews against 24 posts and 487 vacancies. However, 43 candidates did not turn up to appear in interviews.

The spokesperson said that they did not find suitable candidates for 11 posts for PCS officers after interviews so the results for the same have not been announced yet. The results were announced in a record four days after conducting interviews.