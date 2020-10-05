Uplift villages: Bhagwat to RSS workers

Jaipur
The RSS has called upon its cadre to enhance social harmony and work to uplift the villages. The call was given by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat to post-holders in Jaipur prant on Sunday. Dr Bhagwat urged them to improve communication within the family and to hold weekly meetings with all family to strengthen the family structure.
This, he said, would be part of the parivar prabodhan gatividhi and aims to instil the ethics of social harmony along with family values. He also called upon them to work in the field of social harmony, service towards cow, village upliftment and environment conservation.
The RSS chief was on a 2-day visit to Jaipur for interactions with Sangh functionaries and workers. Bhagwat was scheduled to leave for Kota on Monday and will attend an online conference on Facebook of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, on the 100th birth anniversary of Dattopant Thengadi, the founder of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch on Tuesday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)