UPI, RuPay Card Services Launched In UAE By PM Narendra Modi & President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan introduced the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and RuPay card services in the UAE on Tuesday, February 13. RuPay is an Indian multinational financial services and payment service system. Unified Payments Interface, commonly referred as UPI, is an Indian instant payment system.

Before launching UPI and RuPay card services in the UAE, PM Modi and President Mohammed Bin Zayed held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were part of the Indian delegation attending the bilateral talks.

Earlier, upon his arrival at airport, PM Modi was welcomed by Mohammed Bin Zayed. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to a productive visit which will further strength the friendship between India and UAE," said PM Modi in a post on X. The Prime Minister also received a guard of honour.

PM Modi To Address Indian Diaspora:

PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium today. He will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. This is the first Hindu temple built in Abu Dhabi.