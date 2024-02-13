Video: PM Narendra Modi Hugs UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Receives Guard Of Honour

X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour after he arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, February 13. PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from UAE President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both also shared a hug. News agency ANI shared a video of PM Modi hugging Mohamed bin Zayed prior to the Guard of Honour ceremony.

Before leaving India for the UAE, PM Modi took to social media platform X to post that he is looking forward to meeting with his "brother," the President of UAE, with whom he shares a good rapport. This is the Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE. PM Modi is set to address the Indian diaspora at "Ahlan Modi" event today.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, share a hug. PM Modi was also accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival. pic.twitter.com/MSLhuTEv8d — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

PM Modi To Inaugurate First Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi:

On February 14, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the PM said in his departure statement that "the BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share."

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi hailed the Indian diaspora in the UAE and spoke of close, friendly ties and said he will deepen bilateral relations with the two nations. "Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations," he wrote as he spoke of "the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship."