'PM Modi Should Take Shah Rukh Khan to Qatar..' Says Subramanian Swamy Slamming His Visit To UAE

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Qatar. Taking to X, Subramanian Swamy said, "Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene , and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers."

The post came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post that said, "Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations. My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship. I am eager to meet my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed. I will have the honour of inaugurating the first Hindu Mandir in UAE. I will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi. I will also speak at the World Gov Summit and meet Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day official visit to the UAE and Qatar from New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Ahead of his departure, the prime minister took to social media plaform X to post that he is looking forward to meeting with his “brother” the President of UAE with whom he shares a good rapport.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X, emphasising that PM Modi’s first leg of the visit in the UAE will entail engagements with UAE leadership and community members, and the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi to meet UAE President

“Wheels up! PM @narendramodiembarks on a two-country visit to the UAE & Qatar. The first leg of the visit in the UAE entails engagements with UAE leadership & community members, inauguration of @AbuDhabiMandir, and participation as the Guest of Honour at @WorldGovSummit in Dubai,” he stated.

In the UAE, PM Modi will meet with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he had met in Gujarat during the ‘Vibrant Gujarat 2024’ in January 9. He will also meet with the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Bilateral meet on agenda

In their bilateral meeting PM Modi and UAE President are expected to take up strengthening of ties in a number of economic areas including energy security, energy trade, ports, railways and maritime logistics, digital infrastructure, capital flows and fintech connectivity, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This visit also marks the third by the PM to the Gulf country in the past eight months, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs Minister.

PM to attend World Government Summit 2024

Apart from meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi will also attend the World Government Summit 2024, where he will deliver a special keynote address.

“My discussions with Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of Summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai,” the Prime Minister said in a statement ahead of his departure.

First Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

He will also inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. "The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," the PM said. The Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium later today.

The 'Ahlan Modi' or 'Hello Modi' event, organized by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has gathered unprecedented attention, with over 65,000 registrations received, reflecting the overwhelming response from the Indian expatriate community.

PM Modi to be in UAE from February 13-14

PM Modi will be in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha. Authorities in Qatar on Monday released eight former Indian Navy personnel who were jailed by a court in the Gulf country. During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other high dignitaries in Qatar," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said while addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to UAE.