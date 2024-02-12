'Modi Ke Bina Mumkin Nahi...', Says Commander Purnendu Tiwari's Elated Cousin After His Release From Qatar (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The happiness of the families of the eight Indian Navy veterans knew no bounds as soon as the news regarding their release from Qatar took over the headlines.

The eight veterans—Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma, and Sugunakar Pakala; Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht; and Sailor Ragesh—were arrested by Qatar in August 2022 on charges of 'espionage.' They were released after intervention by New Delhi on February 11.

The cousin of Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Dr. Meetu Bhargava, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, was elated to have received the news regarding her brother's release.

'Tiwari will return to India soon.

Speaking to the media, she said, "I got the news last night that eight Navy veterans, including my brother, former Commandant Purnendu Tiwari, have been released from Qatari imprisonment. The entire family is elated and thankful to the Modi government. This would have been impossible without PM Modi."

Sharing the details of Tiwari's return, Dr. Meetu said, "I am very happy that the seven veterans have returned safely to India. While former Commandant Purnendu Tiwari has been released, he has not yet returned. He will return to India soon," she said.

She has expressed gratitude to PM Modi and all government officials for their intervention in the matter and negotiation with the Qatari government.