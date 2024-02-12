Bhopal: 2nd Int'l Ramayana Conference From March 9; Italian Pen & Japanese Paper To Be Used For Writing 'Ramnaam'

Bhopal: 2nd International Ramayana Conference On March 9, 10; Pictures Made With 3.75 Cr 'Ramnaam' To Be Centre Of Attraction |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya’s Grand Ram Temple, Bhopalites will also get to witness the various incidents of his life through paintings from across the world at the second International Ramayana Conference to be organised in the city on March 9 and 10. The conference will be organized by Ramayana Center Bhopal and Tulsi Manas Pratisthan at Manas Bhawan, Shyamala Hills.

Talking about the big event, Director of Ramayana Center, Dr. Rajesh Srivastava said that this time the center of attraction will be the picture galleries based on Lord Ram. These will include Ram Chhajja near Raisen Fort, Sita Talai, statues of Ram holding a bow found from the stepwell in Gujarat, rare pictures of Ram statues carved in temples of Cambodia, Thailand etc. along with paintings based on the ‘Leelas’ of Lord Ram. There will also be an artwork of an artist from Chhattisgarh, in which he has written the name of Lord Ram 3.75 crore on a 35-feet-long drawing sheet and has carved the pictures related to Ramleela with the same words.

Read Also 10 Breathtaking Locations In Madhya Pradesh For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot

Pictures written with Ram's name carved using Italian pens and Japanese paper rolls

Lalit Dubey, a resident of Talpuri, Bhilai, has written the name of Ram 3.75 crore times and has depicted various incidents based on the activities of Lord Ram on a 35-feet-long sheet using the same text. All these pictures are made with ‘Ram’ word only. To make it, he used special paper rolls from Japan while the pen was imported from Italy.

11th century statue of Ram holding bow at conference

A glimpse of paintings of 11th century statues will be visible in the exhibition. Senior archaeologist Narayan Vyas said that an exhibition of pictures of rock shelters depicting events related to the life of Lord Ram will be organized in the conference. People will also be able to see pictures of an 11th century statue of Ram from Khajuraho and a rare statue of another queen from the 11th century found in Stepwell, Patan, Gujarat. In these statues, Lord Ram is holding a bow.