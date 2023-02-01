Upendra Kushwaha talks rubbish: Nitish Kumar over JD(U) leader's 'use and throw' charge

Patna: Replying to JD(U) Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha’s continued tirade, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Upendra talks rubbish.”

As Upendra attacked Nitish again on Tuesday, state JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha said, “Upendra is not a party member anymore and is in league with the BJP.”

He asked Upendra to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council.

Upendra’s reaction follows Nitish’s claim of decent posts. He said, “My appointment as the parliamentary board chairman is like a child’s rattle and MLC nomination a lollypop.”

He alleged, “Nitish is doing the politics of use and throw. He goes by what a selected few in the Grand Alliance and Lalu Yadav say. I was never consulted during the selection of polls' nominees. My recommendations were rejected by Nitish and party chief Lallan Singh.”

The disgruntled leader regretted he was not invited to the February 2 programme to be held in memory of Shoshit Dal leader late Jagdev Prasad. He said he would take part in events his supporters had organised.

He added, “In larger interests of the extremely backward castes, I will face humiliation like Mahatma Gandhi, who was thrown out of train in South Africa.”

He demanded adequate representation to EBCs in Parliament and the state legislature. He said like Nitish had revolted against Lalu in 1994 for fair representation to Kurmis in the Janata Party, and the government had organised a Kurmi Chetna rally, he, too, had revolted.

To Nitish’s quit call, the PCB chairman said, “I will not quit... Give me my share in the party and the government.”

He said even the Nitish’s cabinet ministers were not allowed to work freely. They were pressured by officers close to the CM.

He alleged Nitish was being dictated by RJD leader Lalu Yadav in functioning of the government and the party.

Referring to the alleged attack on his cavalcade in Jagdishpur on Monday evening, the rebel JD(U) leader demanded a high-level probe by the DGP or the chief secretary.

