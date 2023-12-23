UP: Yogi Govt To Set Up 26 EV Charging Stations On Four Expressways

PTI

Lucknow: In the wake of rising electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government has decided to set up charging stations on the expressways.

These public charging stations will be set up along four major expressways in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has prepared a comprehensive action plan in this regard. In alignment with the state's EV policy and guidelines of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the UPEIDA will establish 26 EV public charging stations along the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, and Gorakhpur Link Expressways. The state government also intends to introduce other passenger facilities along these expressways.

Major firms show interest in setting up EV charging stations

Companies such as Reliance, GMR Energy, Adani Total Energy, Belectric, Light Zip Technology, EV Plugs, Siemens Limited, Cash and Drive, AM&CE E Mobility, AmpVolts, and Razz and Shine have shown interest in setting up public charging stations. In the pre-bid meeting called by UPEIDA, interest was expressed by 11 companies to install public charging stations.

According to UPEIDA officials, for the 26 charging stations, the state government will provide a 10-year lease on 2,000 square feet per station. The charging point operator will be required to install fast chargers for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and e-buses. Public charging stations must be operational within 180 days of acquiring the land. After 5 years of setting up a charging station, the government will receive 5 percent of the gross revenue of each charging station from the sixth year onwards.

Yogi govt to also provide roadside amenities

In addition, the state government will also develop roadside amenities along the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Gorakhpur Link Expressways. They will be developed based on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) model. An UPEIDA official informed that a comprehensive project plan is ready for roadside amenities on all three expressways.

This includes parking spaces for cars, buses, and trucks, outlets for food and beverages, dhabas, ATMs, free basic medical and first aid facilities, small repair shops, purified drinking water, toilet and restroom facilities, budget hotels, separate facilities for trucks, warehouses, and auto workshops. Furthermore, in the future, the facility of a banquet hall and wedding hall may also be provided.