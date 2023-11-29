UP: With Focus On Industry, Ayodhya & Electricity, Yogi Govt Tables Supplementary Budget Of ₹28,760 Crore

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh has tabled a supplementary budget with hefty allocations to Industry, Ayodhya, Electricity and Agriculture. The UP Government has allocated funds for various populist and welfare schemes with maximum funds being arranged for the electricity sector.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister of UP, Suresh Khanna tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 28760.67 crores in the state assembly. In the budget demand for new projects stands at Rs 9147 crore. The Samajwadi Party legislators boycotted the house saying there was no need of supplementary as the government is yet to spend most of the funds allocated in the annual budget.

In the supplementary budget the state government has made provision of Rs 100 crore for the Ramotsava function scheduled during the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in January next year. Besides Rs 50 crores have been allocated for the development works in Ayodhya city and Rs 5 crore for research work on Ramayan. The state government has also announced a corridor in the name of Lord Rama in the supplementary budget by making a token provision for it. Continuing with its religious agenda the state government has allocated Rs 40 crores for the upkeep of protected temples and Rs 6 crores for the renovation of the old Mutts & Dharamshalas.

Giving a push to industrial development the Yogi Government has allocated RS 510 crore for the upcoming textile part in Lucknow-Hardoi districts under the PM Mitra scheme. To compensate for the GST paid by the developer of Ganga Expressway Rs 518.87 crores have been allocated in the supplementary budget. The state government has arranged Rs 231.41 crore for repayment of debts of Lucknow and Kanpur metro projects while Rs 400 crore have been allocated for construction of four lane roads in the industrial & logistic parks. For the recently announced State Capital Region (SCR), Rs 50 crore have been earmarked as seed capital. To provide subsidy to the power loom weavers in the electricity bills Rs 1000 crores have been allocated in the supplementary budget.

The Yogi Government has allocated a maximum of Rs 10095 to the electricity sector in the supplementary budget. Of this Rs 900 crore have been allocated for waiver of electricity bills of tube wells owned by farmers and Rs 100 crore for installation of smart meters. For the repayment of debts of power corporation Rs 2880 crore and to meet losses of DISCOMs Rs 3200 crores have been provided. For the thermal power plants at Jawaharpur, Ghatampur and Obra C an amount of Rs 325 crores have been provided.

The UP Government has allocated Rs 550 crore to the sugar mills owned by the state owned corporation and the co-operative sector for the payment of cane dues to farmers. For the feed and care of stray cattle Rs 250 crores have been allocated and Rs 100 crore for the construction of cow shelter homes.