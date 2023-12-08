UP: Yogi Govt To Rope In Social Media Influencers To Create Buzz Around Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya

Ram Temple At Ayodhya | File Photo

Lucknow: Ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to rope in social media influencers for promoting the event. The government plans to create a buzz in social media before the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. For this it has approached hundreds of people who are active on various social media platforms and have a large number of followers.

Consecration of Ram Mandir to be held on January 22

The consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be held on January 22 which will be followed by month-long functions. A week before it, the UP government would organize recitals of Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa in the prominent temples of each district of state. Besides, various stories related with Lord Ram and Ramayan would be circulated on various platforms of social media. The department of tourism and culture has been assigned this task. As per plans the culture department will create a religious atmosphere on social media. The state government has earmarked a budget of ₹100 crore for this.

Influencers have been asked to make reels and short videos

The officials of the culture department in UP informed that the people who have a strong presence on social media are being contacted. These influencers have been asked to make reels and short videos on Ayodhya, temple movement, Ramayan and various stories related to Lord Ram and post it on their respective social media handles. The culture department will spend ₹25 lakh on these social media influencers. The officials said that reels & videos on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube will give great publicity to the whole event.

The officials said that during the month-long functions, various documentaries, music albums and books related to Ayodhya, Ramayan and Lord Ram would be released.

According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body looking after Ram temple construction and its management, 7000 people have been invited for the consecration ceremony. These included Saints & Seers, VVIP including actors, judges, owners of media houses, judges, players and artists.