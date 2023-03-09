UP: Yogi government to give financial assistance for opening millet outlets | Pixabay

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has announced financial assistance for opening millet stores. The state government has decided to provide subsidies for running mobile outlets and opening millet stores in cities. Under its Uttar Pradesh Millets Revival Programme, the Yogi Government would give Rs 10 lakh each for the mobile outlets and Rs 20 lakh for the opening of stores. These mobile outlets and stores will sell all kinds of coarse grains including millet, barley and others.

Breakage of funds

According to the official spokesperson of UP Government, out of the total amount given under this programme 75 per cent is to be utilized for the millets while 25 per cent for the décor and upkeep of the outlets. These outlets would be opened and operated by farmers, small traders, women self-help groups and small traders. Besides, the state government has also decided to include the benefits, usage and cultivation process of coarse grain in the school curriculum. The basic and secondary education department has been asked to prepare a curriculum having chapters on millets. The state government has already allocated a fund of Rs 110 crore for promoting the cultivation of millets in its budget. It may be mentioned that the United Nations has announced to observe 2023 as the Millet year.

To promote the usage of coarse grain the UP Government has decided to prepare and distribute `Prasadam’ made of it at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The state government has started training women to prepare Prasadam from coarse grain in Varanasi. Not only this the state government has asked the hotel and restaurant owners to serve dishes made of millet. The tourism department has decided to organize fairs promoting dishes made of millet and other coarse grains. According to officials chefs would be specially trained in cooking millet dishes.

