UP: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Demonstrates Strength With Massive Roadshow, Confirms Candidacy For LS Polls

Brij Bhushan Singh, the Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demonstrated his political influence by organising a grand rally in his constituency at Colonelganj, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Prior to the rally, Singh embarked on a 35-kilometer long roadshow from his residence to the venue, capturing the attention and support of the local population.

While the primary objective of the rally was to highlight the achievements of the Modi Government on completing nine years in power, it also served as a platform for Singh to showcase his strength and popularity among the people. During his address, Singh made a spiritual reference without explicitly mentioning the recent wrestling federation feud, stating, "'Hoyi Wahi Jo Ram Rachi Raakha' (Whatever happens will be as per the wish of Lord Ram)."

Dispelling speculations about his changing constituency or not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP MP dismissed such rumors as baseless, affirming his commitment to his existing constituency, saying, "I will contest from my old constituency." He also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, attributing delays in the legal battle for the construction of Ram Mandir to its actions. However, Singh chose not to comment on the ongoing issues within the wrestling community and focused solely on condemning Congress.

The rally witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over one lakh people from neighboring districts, reflecting the widespread support and enthusiasm for Brij Bhushan Singh. The event also featured an address by Mohan Yadav, the Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, further adding significance to the gathering.

Brij Bhushan Singh's rally in Gonda served as a testament to his political strength, with the massive participation of supporters and the extensive roadshow leading up to the event. While celebrating the achievements of the Modi Government, Singh also demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his constituency and voiced his disapproval of the Congress party's role in delaying the Ram Mandir legal battle.