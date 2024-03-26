UP Viral Video: Youth Thrown By Friends In Holika In Bisrakh, Suffers Foot Burns; Local Police Says, 'Not Done By Anyone' |

UP: A video has gone viral on social media showing a dangerous act carried out by a group of youths, which resulted in injuries to another one. While playing Holi, a group of youths threw one of their friends into the ashes left after burning Holika, resulting in burns on the victim's feet. The incident took place on Monday in the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida.

Viral Video Shows Youth Being Thrown In Holika Ashes

In the viral CCTV footage, one can see people enjoying the Holi celebrations. Suddenly a group of 5-6 individuals is seen carrying a youth, possibly one of their friends. They then take him close to the ashes of the Holika left in the premises.

Within moments, the individuals drop the youth on the ashes of the Holika. However, what seemed to be a joyful celebration, turned out to be dangerous. The youth who was thrown into the ashes, immediately tries to run away from it as he possibly suffers burns, at the moment of being dropped in the ashes.

He is seen running away with people around him trying to help him. Some can be seen consoling him, while he eventually wears his footwear and leaves the scene. According to local reports, the youth suffered burns in his legs, which required medical treatment.

Bisrakh Police's Bizarre Response

Bisrakh Police responded to the viral video, however, the police's bizarre response to the video has attracted criticism. DCP Central Noida in his response to the viral video said, "When Bisrakh police station investigated, it was found that the said child was playing with his friends and while playing, he had fallen on the ashes left after the burning of Holika. This was not done by anyone. No complaint has been received at the police station in this regard."

थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा जांच की गई तो पाया गया है कि उक्त बच्चा अपने दोस्तो के साथ खेल रहा था, खेलते खेलते होलिका की दहन के पश्चात बची राख पर गिर गया था। किसी के द्वारा ऐसा नही किया गया था। इस सम्बन्ध में थाना पर कोई तहरीर प्राप्त नही है। — DCP Central Noida (@DCPCentralNoida) March 25, 2024

Neitzens sharply reacted to the DCP's comment on the incident. "DCP Sir, are you proving the video also false? It is clearly visible in the video," said a user.

"4-5 people can come together and throw a person into the fire? There will be no case?" asked another user.