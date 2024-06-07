UP Viral Video: Toll Plaza Employee Tossed In Air By Speeding Car On Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Condition Critical |

Hapur: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a speeding car hit a toll plaza employee flinging him in air. The cctv camera installed at the toll booth captured the moment of the incident and the footage has surfaced on social media. The incident was reported at Chhijarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa Kotwali area on Delhi-Lucknow Highway-9. The condition of the toll plaza employee identified as Hemraj is believed to be critical and he is recuperating in the hospital. The incident was reported between the intervening night of Thursday (June 6) and Friday (June 7).

Watch the horrific video here

यूपी : दिल्ली-लखनऊ हाईवे पर हापुड़ जिले में टोल प्लाजा पर कल रात तेज रफ्तार कार ने टोल कर्मचारी हेमराज को हवा में उड़ा दिया। टोलकर्मी की हालत गंभीर है, कार सवार की तलाश जारी है। pic.twitter.com/Tak5Zscq1A — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2024

The video was posted on X by @SachinGuptaUP. The post said, "A speeding car mowed down toll worker Hemraj last night at a toll plaza in Hapur district on the Delhi-Lucknow highway. The toll worker is in critical condition, search for the car occupant is on."

Local media reports said that the car driver was on his way to Hapur from Ghaziabad and deliberately ran over Hemraj in a bid to escape the toll fee. As per the report, it was a white colour car and the driver increased the speed of the car as soon as Hemraj approached to demand the fee.

As soon as Hemraj collapsed on the road after being flung in the air due to the massive hit, other toll workers rushed to him him and immediately admitted him to a nearby private hospital. An investigation has been initiated and hunt is on for the car driver who is still absconding. The CCTV footage is currently being examined by the police.