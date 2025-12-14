 Assam: Contraband Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested
Assam: Contraband Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested

Four people were arrested in separate operations in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, where contraband worth about ₹1 crore was seized, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Authorities recovered 14.14 kg of opium worth ₹84 lakh and 3.19 lakh smuggled cigarettes from Myanmar valued at ₹30 lakh.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Assam: Contraband Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested | Representational Image

Guwahati: Four persons have been arrested and contraband items worth Rs 1 crore seized from their possession in separate incidents in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Sarma said 14.14 kg of opium worth Rs 84 lakh was seized and two persons were arrested.

In another operation, 3.19 lakh pieces of cigarettes, worth Rs 30 lakh, smuggled from Myanmar were seized and two persons arrested, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

