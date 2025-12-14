Assam: Contraband Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested | Representational Image

Guwahati: Four persons have been arrested and contraband items worth Rs 1 crore seized from their possession in separate incidents in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Sarma said 14.14 kg of opium worth Rs 84 lakh was seized and two persons were arrested.

In another operation, 3.19 lakh pieces of cigarettes, worth Rs 30 lakh, smuggled from Myanmar were seized and two persons arrested, he added.

