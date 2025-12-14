 J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell

J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell

Due to nightlong cloud cover, minimum temperatures across Kashmir Valley rose above freezing, though maximum temperatures fell further, the MeT department said. No major weather change or snowfall is forecast in the next 10 days, raising fears of a dry Chillai Kalan. A prolonged dry spell has depleted water bodies, fuelling drought concerns and health issues.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell | IANS

Srinagar: Due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature improved on Sunday and rose above the freezing point throughout Kashmir Valley, while the maximum temperature dropped further.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said that due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature throughout the Valley rose above the freezing point while the maximum temperature dropped further.

“Srinagar city recorded 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today, as Gulmarg recorded 1.4 and Pahalgam 2.4 as the minimum temperature today. The maximum temperature was 7.7 degrees in Srinagar yesterday, while it was 7.2 and 9 degrees in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, respectively," the MeT department said.

Jammu city had 11.4 degrees as the minimum temperature, while it was 11.2 in Katra, 7.9 in Batote, 5.5 in Banihal and 4.7 in Bhaderwah, the MeT department officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai
Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai
New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28
New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here
Read Also
Former Karnataka MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar Revives US Passenger With CPR After Mid-Air Collapse On...
article-image

Despite the cloud cover and fog at most places in Srinagar city and the rest of the Valley, there is no possibility of any snowfall in the plains, while isolated light snowfall might take place in the higher reaches in the coming days.

The MeT forecast does not indicate any major change in weather during the next 10 days, giving rise to apprehension that the month might not witness any major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

An extended dry spell for over two months has brought down the water level in rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells in Kashmir.

The Jhelum River, running through the middle of the Valley from south to north, has almost hit the bottom.

Read Also
‘Democracy Cannot Run On Selective Trust’: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Kerala Poll Remarks
article-image

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will start on December 21 and end on January 30.

Traditionally, heavy snowfall in Chillai Kalan replenishes all the water reservoirs in the mountains to sustain the various water bodies in the union territory during the summer months.

No snow in Chillai Kalan would foretell a drought in summer. It is for this reason that Kashmiris are praying with folded hands for a plentiful snowfall during the winter months. In addition to water shortages, the dry winter cold has triggered widespread chest ailments in J&amp;K, with most people complaining of flu and dry cough.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported From Thailand Within 48 Hours To India Amid Probe Into Goa...

Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported From Thailand Within 48 Hours To India Amid Probe Into Goa...

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Tonight: Why This Is Most Unique Meteor Shower Of The Year?

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Tonight: Why This Is Most Unique Meteor Shower Of The Year?

Assam: Contraband Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested

Assam: Contraband Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested

J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell

J&K: Cloud Cover Lifts Night Chill, But Kashmir Faces Prolonged Dry Spell

‘Democracy Cannot Run On Selective Trust’: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Kerala Poll Remarks

‘Democracy Cannot Run On Selective Trust’: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Kerala Poll Remarks