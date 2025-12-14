Former Karnataka MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar Revives US Passenger With CPR After Mid-Air Collapse On IndiGo Flight

Former Khanapur MLA and AICC Goa in-charge Dr Anjali Nimbalkar saved the life of an American woman who fell critically ill during an IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi on December 13.

Mid-air medical emergency minutes after take-off

According to media reports, the incident occurred just minutes after take-off when the passenger, identified as Jenny, a resident of California, suddenly collapsed in her seat. She reportedly began experiencing severe tremors, while her blood pressure dropped sharply and her pulse became barely detectable. Jenny soon lost consciousness and started convulsing, triggering panic among fellow passengers.

Dr Anjali, who was travelling on the same flight, immediately stepped in to provide medical assistance. Coming from a medical background and given her medical professional training, Anjali performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other emergency measures to stabilise the woman, whose condition was rapidly deteriorating

Woman’s condition worsens again mid-flight

Although Jenny briefly regained stability and rested in her seat, the symptoms returned after about half an hour. Dr Anjali remained by her side throughout the time, continuing emergency care and closely monitoring her condition until the flight neared its destination.

As the flight prepared to land in Delhi, Dr Anjali coordinated with the cabin crew to ensure that medical help was ready upon arrival. An ambulance was stationed on the runway, and Jenny was immediately rushed to a hospital for further treatment after landing.

Recalling the incident, Dr Anjali said the woman was “at the brink of death” and admitted that the situation was frightening. However, she added that she focused on doing whatever was medically necessary to save her. After regaining some stability, Jenny reportedly told her, “You came to me as a guardian angel.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also applauded Dr Anjali's service mindset and sense of timing in rushing to help a patient in need are highly commendable.

Dr Anjali Nimbalkar is a medical professional and senior Congress leader. She served as the MLA from Khanapur in Belagavi district between 2018 and 2023. She holds an MBBS degree and an MS in Gynaecology, and also contested the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate in the 2024 general elections.