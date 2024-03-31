UP Viral Video: Sadhu Brutally Kicked & Punched By 2 Drunk Men At Aligarh Petrol Pump, Both Held

A viral video circulating on social media depicts a shocking incident where a man attacks a sadhu from behind, knocking him to the ground. Reports suggest this incident occurred in Aligarh.



According to media reports, two brothers in an inebriated condition viciously attacked a Sadhu. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

In the viral video, it is seen that the Sadhu was standing at the petrol pump. A man comes running from behind and knocks the Sadhu to the ground. Then he drags the Sadhu by his leg and starts beating him.

After the incident, the Sadhu filed a complaint with the local police about the incident. Acting upon the Sadhu's complaint, the police apprehended both Rajesh and his brother for assaulting the Sadhu.

रामराज्य में साधू संतों के ऊपर हमला 😢



उत्तर प्रदेश - अलीगढ़ में एक साधू के साथ मारपीट की, उसके बाद पैर पकड़कर दूर तक घसीटा, वीडियो वायरल। pic.twitter.com/TafdxtBqGU — Rohit Tripathi journalist (@rohitt_tripathi) March 30, 2024

Sadhu Gajaraj Singh, son of Lekhraj Singh and a resident of Sukanna Berampur village in the Harduaganj police station area of Aligarh, had been living near Gangiri Chowk for several days, relying on alms for sustenance. On the evening of March 29, while he was at the petrol pump on Gangiri Chowk, Gabiis and Rajesh from Majhola village arrived after consuming alcohol.

Both individuals viciously attacked the sadhu, inflicting severe injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Despite the sadhu's pleas, the assault continued. On March 30, following the sadhu's complaint, the police arrested both suspects, Gabiis and Rajesh, who were subsequently incarcerated for their actions.