Sadhus Attacked In West Bengal: This Is Mamata Banerjee's Message For Next Polls, Says Purulia BJP MP; Congress Slams TMC Over Law & Order

In a disturbing incident in West Bengal's Purulia district on January 12, a group of sadhus faced a brutal assault and were reportedly stripped by a mob. The shocking episode was captured on video and shared on social media platforms, showing the sadhus being thrashed.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Eastern state and the country, with many likening it to the 'Palghar sadhu lynching,' a 2020 incident from Maharashtra's tribal district where two sadhus were mob-lynched.

A case has been initiated based on a complaint by one of the sadhus, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals and an ongoing investigation, as stated by the Purulia SP.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and Congress have criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over the incident.

Purulia MP and BJP leader Jyotirmay Singh Mahato stated that the Mamata Banerjee government is engaging in vote bank politics, claiming that the actual perpetrators of the crime remain at large.

"It is Mamata Banerjee and TMC's motive to give a message to a particular vote bank... They wanted to give a message that they have not changed... This is Mamata Banerjee's message for the next elections. For 24 hours, no action was taken. Two to four innocents have been arrested and the real culprits are free... The FIR also has such sections which are easily bailable," Mahato told reporters.

#WATCH | Dhanbad, Jharkhand: On the attack on sadhus in West Bengal, Purulia MP and BJP leader Jyotirmay Singh Mahato says, "It is Mamata Banerjee and TMC's motive to give a message to a particular vote bank... They wanted to give a message that they have not changed... This is… pic.twitter.com/ZTWAxM8Pgy — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

On the other hand, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the TMC government for deteriorating law and order, on a day when INDIA bloc partners met virtually to discuss seat-sharing. TMC is a part of INDIA bloc.

"Law and Order is in a very bad condition in West Bengal. Till TMC is there in power in the state, the condition will remain same. It (situation) will not change," Chowdhury told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Law and Order is in a very bad condition in West Bengal. Till TMC is there in power in the state, the condition will remain same..." pic.twitter.com/WfhuTvksGo — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

What transpired in Purulia?

Purulia Superintendent of Police, Avijit Banerjee, offered an official account, stating that three sadhus travelling in a vehicle encountered three girls near Gourangdih. A language barrier led to misunderstandings, with the girls assuming the sadhus were following them.

The situation escalated as locals intervened, taking the sadhus to Durga Mandir where their car was vandalised and the sadhus were physically assaulted. The police intervened, providing assistance to the sadhus.