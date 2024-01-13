West Bengal: 12 Arrested After Video Of Sadhus Stripped, Assaulted By Mob In Purulia Goes Viral |

West Bengal: In a disturbing incident in West Bengal's Purulia district on January 12, a group of sadhus faced brutal assault and were reportedly stripped by a mob. The shocking episode was captured on video, shared on social media platforms, depicting the sadhus being thrashed.

Arrests Made In The Case

Purulia Superintendent of Police, Avijit Banerjee, offered an official account, stating that three sadhus travelling in a vehicle encountered three girls near Gourangdih. A language barrier led to misunderstandings, with the girls assuming the sadhus were following them.

#WATCH | West Bengal: On a viral video showing a group of sadhus being assaulted by a mob in the Purulia district, Purulia SP, Avijit Banerjee says, "Three saints were going in a vehicle...Near Gourangdih, three girls were heading to a local Kali mandir for pooja when the car… pic.twitter.com/0NpwmlXpmP — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The situation escalated as locals intervened, taking the sadhus to Durga Mandir where their car was vandalised and the sadhus were physically assaulted. The police intervened, providing assistance to the sadhus. A case has been initiated based on a complaint by one of the sadhus, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals and an ongoing investigation.

BJP's Strong Reaction

Responding to the incident, Amit Malviya, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell head condemned the attack on the sadhus. Malviya accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being complicit, drawing parallels with the Palghar lynching incident.

Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal. In a Palghar kind lynching, sadhus traveling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti, were stripped and beaten by criminals, affiliated with the ruling TMC.

In Mamata Banerjee’s regime, a terrorist like Shahjahan Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/DsdsAXz1Ys — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 12, 2024

He contended that in Mamata Banerjee's regime, individuals associated with criminal activities receive state protection, while sadhus face violent assaults. Malviya went on to assert that being Hindu is treated as a crime in West Bengal under the current administration.

TMC's Silence & Lack Of Response

As of the latest update, the Trinamool Congress has not issued a response to Malviya's allegations or the reported incident. The silence from the ruling party adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation, leaving questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding the sadhus' assault and the political dynamics at play.