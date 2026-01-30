UP Viral Video: Locals Dial-112 to Stop Drunk Brawl in Jalaun, Cops Arrive But End Up Being 'Intoxicated'; Here's What Happened Next

A screengrab from a viral video allegedly showing a Dial-112 policeman intoxicated while on duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district. | X/@iAtulKrishan1

Jalaun: A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district has sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a police officer allegedly intoxicated while on duty. The incident reportedly occurred after locals dialled Dial-112 to report a fight in the area. However, instead of restoring order, the situation took an unexpected and embarrassing turn.

Cop Seen Drinking With Accused Instead of Intervening

The viral video shows one of the police personnel who arrived at the spot allegedly intoxicated. The video shows one of the policemen sitting with an inebriated man and consuming alcohol with him, rather than calming the situation. Before the drinking episode, a young man was reportedly beaten, further raising questions about police conduct at the scene.

Torch Mistaken for Alcohol Bottle

The visibly drunk policeman is seen holding a torch and attempting to drink from it, apparently mistaking it for an alcohol bottle. The officer appears unsteady, shaking visibly due to extreme intoxication. Moments later, he collapses to the ground and is seen crawling on his knees, struggling to maintain balance.

Another policeman present at the spot is seen attempting to help the intoxicated officer stand, adding to the embarrassment of the situation.

Video Goes Viral, Netizens React

The video has since spread like wildfire on social media, triggering sharp reactions from netizens. Many users criticised the state of policing in Uttar Pradesh, calling the officer’s behaviour “irresponsible” and “unacceptable,” especially while responding to an emergency call.

No Action Reported So Far

As of the time of publishing this report, there has been no official confirmation of disciplinary action taken against the police personnel involved. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over accountability, discipline, and professionalism within the police force.